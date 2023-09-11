Wendy Shay in stable condition after accident – Management 

The management of Rufftown Records has allayed public fear following news about a car accident involving its artiste, Wendy Shay.

A statement signed by the record label’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, indicated that the popular singer is in ‘’stable condition and expected to make full recovery.’’

Wendy Shay reportedly sustained injuries Saturday night on the road between ACP and Kwabenya in Accra when a tipper truck hit her Jeep Wrangler from the back.

“The singer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she received prompt medical attention. According to the latest medical reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Rufftown Records, family, and friends would like to thank everyone for their prayers and for the outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers. We still ask for your prayers for Wendy Shay during this time,” the statement said.

Social media users have reacted to Wendy Shay’s unfortunate accident, wishing for her speedy recovery and a strong comeback.