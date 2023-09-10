Wendy Shay involved in car accident on Kwabenya ACP highway

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Wendy Shay found herself in a traffic accident while driving on the Kwabenya ACP highway. Her vehicle, a Wrangler, reportedly collided head-on with an oncoming tipper truck carrying sand.

The incident occurred a few minutes past midnight on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Reports indicate that Wendy Shay, upon recognizing the imminent danger, skillfully maneuvered her vehicle into a ditch to avoid a direct collision with the tipper truck.

Subsequent to the accident, Wendy Shay was promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention due to complaints of a headache.