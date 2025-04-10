Wendy Shay Pledges Full Educational Sponsorship for Viral Young Fan Tracy Shay

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has pledged to fully sponsor the education of a young fan, Tracy Shay, whose viral display of talent and passion has captured national attention.

The announcement was made during a follow-up visit to Tracy’s school, where the musician personally delivered the news to the visibly moved pupil and her classmates.

Tracy, a rising star in her own right, first gained public recognition after a video surfaced online showing her enthusiastically dancing and singing along to Wendy Shay’s hit song Too Late during a school performance. The clip quickly went viral, earning widespread praise from fans and industry observers for her expressive energy and potential.

Speaking to the pupils during her second visit, Wendy Shay recounted the moment that inspired her decision.

“About a week ago, I came here to this school to perform. And during my performance, there was this talented, beautiful shining star dancing and singing passionately to my song Too Late,” she said to loud cheers.

“The video gained so much attention and is still trending. So I am here today to say thank you and reward my little star, my shining star, Tracy. Give it up for Tracy, everybody!

“To show my appreciation, I have decided that I am going to sponsor your education from Class 5 to the university.”

In addition to the scholarship, Wendy Shay presented Tracy with an undisclosed sum of money, stationery supplies, and branded souvenirs for her and her schoolmates.

Tracy’s mother, Barbara Oteng, who was present during the announcement, was overcome with emotion and expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

“If you see me crying, it is because I never expected this. God has done this indeed,” she said tearfully.

The gesture has sparked an outpouring of support on social media, with many commending Wendy Shay for going beyond symbolic recognition to offer meaningful support for a young girl’s future. Her act is being hailed as an example of how public figures can use their platforms to invest in the next generation and inspire positive change.