Wendy Shay releases track-list for ‘Enigma’

Award winning afro-pop musician Wendy Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay in the music industry has released a track-list of her first EP dubbed ‘Enigma’

The EP which is set to be released on Friday, November 11, has seven solid songs with no featured artistes.

The tracks include, Murrda, Habibi, Mariam, Ruthless, One man, New level and Heaven.

Wendy Shay, to whet the appetite of all her fans and give music lovers an insight into what they should expect on the full EP released the first single ‘Heaven’ off the EP on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Sharing the track-list on her social media pages, Wendy Shay said “It’s an honour to share my growth with you, seven solid songs created by myself and the talented team … Friday is the day,”

She said this EP would blow the minds of her fans and music lovers.

The original release date of the song was Friday, October 21, 2022. However, her team, Rufftown Records postponed the release of the ‘Enigma’ EP to November 11, 2022.