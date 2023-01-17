Wendy Shay to perform at the 47th Adamus Resources Ltd, MTN SWAG Awards Night

Wendy Shay Official to perform live at the 47th Adamus Resources Limited MTN Ghana Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Night on January 28 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Highlife sensation, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name, Akwaboah Jnr, entertained patrons at the 46th MTN Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards at the same venue on Friday, December 17, 2021.

SWAG has featured a long list of elite performers, including Amakye Dede, the Ramblers International Band, Samini and Kwabena Kwabena, performing at the awards in line with SWAG tradition.

SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah said the decision to reach high profile musicians like Wendy Shay to perform at the prestigious awards falls in line with the association’s tradition to provide stakeholders with hight quality entertainment on such a sanctified platform to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Ghana sports in 2022.

MTN Ghana, Adamus Resourcs, HD Plus are some of the official sponsors of the 47th SWAG Awards.

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah has thanked the companies for coming on board to support the occasion and assured them of an eventful night.

He said SWAG Awards is the longest running award event in the country and that sportsmen and women always looked up to as the only time dedicated to efforts of sportsmen and women.

40 personalities together with sports administrators and institutions in 29 different categories would be rewarded for excellence in the year under review (2022).

Amateur Boxer, Abraham Mensah who won Silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he lost to Northern Ireland’s Dylan Eagleson in the final. Mohammed Kudus of the Black Stars and Ajax as well as Joe Paul Amoah, a 200 meters Bronze Medalist at the Commonwealth Games (the first African to win a medal in the event since 2006)) are gunning for the SWAG Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Mohammed Kudus who scored the winning goal in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea was the shinning star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 47th SWAG Awards will be live on HD+ Scoore Channel 151