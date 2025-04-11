Wendy Shay to sponsor viral fan’s education from class 5 to university in heartfelt gesture

One moment, little Tracy Shay was dancing with no care in the world. Now, she’s gone viral and is receiving love from none other than Wendy Shay–her favorite artist.

Who would’ve thought a 30-second video could unlock such a blessing? That’s the internet for you! The pre-teen, whose viral dance moment sparked lots of wholesome interactions online, has finally received her flowers today. Wendy Shay paid a surprise visit to her biggest fan in school today with hugs, gifts, and an even bigger promise.

The video, which hit the interwebs on April 3rd, saw little Tracy Shay joyfully grooving to Wendy Shay’s ‘Too Late’ at the All Ashaiman Schools Festival at Ridona JHS. And the multiple award-winning star’s reaction was priceless. She pledged to cover the educational expenses for Tracy all the way through to university with some wise words. Watch here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DIBHWWrMMB6/

“It’s heartbreaking to see a talented, confident child abused,” Wendy Shay said, subtly clapping back at the negativity. She added: “I was touched and wanted to show appreciation to little Tracy. I wanted to encourage her to stay awesome and outgoing without any fear or limits. I also wanted to sponsor her education so she can become the best version of herself.”

With the advent of Easter season amplifying acts of kindness, the ‘Sapiosexual’ hitmaker’s latest gesture has trended nationwide–like her single ‘Too Late’ which is getting tons of love. But it did more than just become the talk of the country; it was a corrective action that sought to silence internet trolls who took jabs at Tracy Shay following the video’s wide reach.

Wendy Shay used her visit as an opportunity to donate some goodies to the school, which were met with warm appreciation by the school’s teaching staff and administration. These came in the form of custom-branded exercise books and Peeva beverages, alongside a 43-inch Hisense TV and an undisclosed sum of money for the girl of the hour, Tracy Shay.

For Tracy and her classmates, the encounter was a reminder to always express joy; for fans, a reminder that it never hurts to be nice and appreciative. Meanwhile, the song that started it all, ‘Too Late,’ continues to make waves in countries like the US, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Liberia, and beyond. Since Tracy’s video went viral, the 2024 hit has become one of the most Shazamed songs as it receives more attention. Listen here: https://onerpm.link/too-late