Wendy Shay’s new single “African Money” makes waves

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has sparked music circles with her newly controversial single titled “African Money.”

Wendy Shay, who has steadily built up a reputation as one of the most enigmatic and adored female musicians, continues to serve music lovers with back-to-back hits.

The new song produced by Fox Beatz addresses issues of corruption, which continues to worsen the plight of the underprivileged in society.

The award-winning singer and songwriter is no stranger to churning out hard-hitting lyrics that seek to demand accountability from people in high positions in society.

Some of her past controversial songs have undoubtedly been impactful on society and a vehicle for social change and activism, and “Africa Money” is certainly no exception.

The ‘African Money’ song comes along with a highly synchronised video that demonstrates chills on the streets and is certainly a contender for the best video of the