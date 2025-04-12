Wendy Shay’s “Too Late” Gains Global Momentum After Child’s Viral Dance

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has attributed the international success of her song “Too Late” to an unexpected source: a viral dance video by a young girl. During an April 11, 2025 interview with Hitz FM, the Uber Driver hitmaker described the clip as a “blessing” that propelled the track onto playlists in over 50 countries.

“She has really been a blessing. That video changed everything,” Shay said, recounting how she discovered the child’s routine weeks after releasing the song. Despite initial criticism of the girl’s dance style, Shay emphasized the video’s transformative impact. “People can say whatever they want, but the song is now playing globally—it’s mind-blowing,” she added, expressing gratitude to the child and crediting social media’s power to “flip the script” for artists.

Released three months prior, Too Late had modest traction until the clip, filmed in an undisclosed location, sparked widespread sharing. Shay noted the irony of the song’s delayed breakthrough, stating, “Sometimes, all it takes is one moment to change everything.”

The phenomenon mirrors broader trends in digital-era music promotion, where organic user-generated content often eclipses traditional marketing. Tracks like Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road and South Africa’s Jerusalema similarly gained global footing through grassroots TikTok and YouTube trends.

For Ghana’s burgeoning music industry, such moments highlight the untapped potential of social platforms to amplify Afrobeat and highlife genres internationally. While debates persist over viral fame’s longevity, Shay’s experience underscores its capacity to transcend borders—and algorithms—when authenticity strikes a chord.