The Western-North Friends of Bawumia (WENFOB) have congratulated His Royal Majesty Katakye Kwesi Bumangama on his election to the Council of State.

The group in a statement issued and sighed by its Executive Secretary, Kwabena Amankwah-Asiedu and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed optimism that Katakye Bumangama’s presence at the Council would inure to the benefit the Region.

“We are of the strong conviction and believe that, your presence and membership of the Council of State will help our newly created Region to gets its fair share of the national cake,” the statement said.

“WENFOB is fully convinced that your humility, wise counsel, affable demeanor, respect for everyone, competence and visionary thinking will help propel the Council of State and help raise the standard of governance in Ghana,” it added.