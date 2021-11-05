‘We’re committed to Ghana’s progress-Regional House of Chiefs

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs is committed to contributing to the successful implementation of any positive agenda and initiative for the holistic development of the country.

“We are ready to assist in diverse capacities for public interest and progress,” Okokyeredom Sakyi Arko II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area and the Vice-President of the House said in Sunyani.

“Either a wholly government-led policy and programme or a private sector initiative, our aim is to facilitate and make an impact in developing the Bono Region and serve Ghana, therefore, we are for any initiative in that regard.”

Okokyeredom Arko II made the declaration when Ms Eva Afia Mfodwo, the Bono Region’s representative for the ‘2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful’ contest paid a courtesy call on the House.

The 25-year-old, a native of Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality, studied Political Science at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2018.

She contested by stage name Mfodwo and took the sixth position at the grand finale of the competition held recently at the National Theatre in Accra.

Ms Mfodwo expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the region for the level of support she received throughout the contest and unveiled her initiated orphan education support project dubbed ‘Mfodwo HopeCity Foundation’ to the members of the House.