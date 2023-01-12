We’re incredibly excited to be able to present a full international program again – Ian Scobie shares his delight on 2023 WOMADelaide Festival

Director of WOMADelaide festival – Ian Scobie is delighted that the iconic open-air festival is all, but set to return to a full international program once again.

WOMADelaide, The Worlds Festival since its inception in 1992 is a unique part of the Australian festival landscape, showcasing the best, the essential – and the surprising – in music, arts, dance and ideas from around the world.

However, the event held annually at Adelaide’s stunning Botanic Park/ Tainmuntilla in South Australia was affected greatly by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

But according to Ian Scobie, however, this year’s event which is scheduled to take place from March 10 to 13, 2023 will witness a full international program as well as diverse array of artists from 26 countries.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to present a full international program again with such a diverse array of artists from 26 countries many of whom are making their Australian debut at WOMADelaide,” said Ian Scobie.

Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas welcomed the diverse international line-up which will attract visitors to Adelaide from across the country and the globe over the March long weekend.

“It is exciting to see the return of world-renowned international artists to WOMADelaide, highlighting South Australia’s events are back and bigger than ever,” Premier Malinauskas said.

“Events like WOMADelaide fill our hotels, pubs, restaurants and shops, driving expenditure to businesses and boosting local jobs,” he added.

It’s been 30 years since WOMADelaide made its debut as an independent major event in 1993, and it is now established as an internationally acclaimed event and pilgrimage for artists and audiences from around the world.

WOMADelaide offers a rich variety of programming initiatives, including the popular discussion forum of thinkers, scientists, activists, writers, environmentalists, journalists, economists, and communicators.

By James K. Attaglo Wilson [Media 24]