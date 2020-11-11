Naba Atogumdeya Roland Akwara III, the Paramount Chief of Sirigu Traditional Area in the Chiana-Paga Constituency of the Upper East Region, has lauded the positive impact on society by the Free Senior High School Policy and other social interventions of the Akufo-Addo-led Government.

Speaking during the visit of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the area on Tuesday, Naba Atogumdeya said prior to the introduction of the Free SHS, girls’ education was often curtailed at the basic level due to lack of financial resources.

He said most poor families in the area sacrificed the education of their girl-children in favour of boys as a result of financial difficulties.

“In the past, many parents in this traditional area would normally have to prioritise among their children who should proceed to the senior high school level,” Naba Atogumdeya said.

“Mostly the female child was always denied the opportunity because parents could not afford to pay the fees of all the children.”

“…But this is now a thing of the past. We are grateful to you and the President.”

He commended government’s intervention in agriculture, especially the Planting for Food and Jobs, which was serving as an income generating activity for the youth.

“Your Excellency, the Planting for Food and Jobs programme introduced by your government has also increased food sufficiency in my traditional area as many people, especially the youth, are now engaged in farming. This has helped us to reduce the youth migration to the south,” Naba Atogumdeya said.

“There are other pro-poor policies that have been introduced by your government, which are also affecting many lives in this traditional area and beyond, which for lack of time, I cannot mention all.”

While commending the Government for the infrastructural development in the area, the Paramount Chief also appealed for attention to be paid to more strategic road networks there.

He prayed for a peaceful election and victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December elections to continue with the good works.

Vice President Bawumia assured the Paramount Chief of government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive development agenda, which would spread development to all communities, especially to previously neglected ones.

He urged them to vote massively for the NPP on December 7 to continue its good policies.

He said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated that he was committed to the development of the north and the country at large.

Vice President Bawumia is in the Upper East Region for a three-day tour.