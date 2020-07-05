

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, His Majesty Nayiri Nabohagu Mahami Sheriga, has heaped praises on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for supporting the development efforts of the north since the assumption of office.

He said Dr Bawumia is a true son of his kingdom, who has never denied them their fair share of the national cake, and, thus, commended him for the various interventions initiated in the area.

Nayiri Sheriga made the remarks when the Vice President paid a courtesy call on him, to inform him of his selection as the running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the December 2020 elections.

The King enumerated some of the development interventions rolled out by the current government, saying; “The residents of the area will forever be grateful to you and the New Patriotic Party.”

“You have performed so well as a Vice President for the entire nation and we’re proud of you.”We pray for you to continue to stand behind the President and to do more for the nation and the north.

You and the President are working to make Ghana prosperous, and we are all beneficiaries of policies such as Free SHS, One-Village, One-dam, One-constituency, One-District, One-Ambulance, Planting for Food and Jobs, road infrastructure, school buildings, recruitment of NaBCo personnel, and the ongoing construction of the Pwalugu Dam.

“To do all this in just your first term of office is remarkable. You have honoured your promises to us.

“May God guide and protect you and may machinations by your detractors fail and backfire”, the King prayed for the Vice President.

On his part, Dr Bawumia conveyed the gratitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the King and his Council of Elders for their support during the three and half-years in government, reassured them that, it would continue pursuing developmental agenda.

“We are three and half years in government. President Nana Akufo Addo went into government with a promise for transformation of Mamprugu, the North and Ghana as a whole.

It is evident that the transformation is being witnessed in Mamprugu, the north and Ghana. But we still have more to do and we ask for your prayers and support for four more years for President Nana Akufo-Addo to do more for you,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia listed other important projects being embarked by government which attested to the fact that the Akufo-Addo government had surpassed any other government in the history of the Fourth Republic.

