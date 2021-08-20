‘We’re still conducting solar hub project assessment’ – Plan Ghana

The Hub Evaluation Committee of Plan International Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) says it is still conducting assessment for the establishment of its ‘Solar Hub’ in parts of the country.

According to the Committee, it had received proposals from the NGO’s five project implementing Municipal/District Assemblies (MDAs), and was working on them to subsequently make its findings available to the NGO for the selection of the project.

The solar hub is a ‘fabricated kiosk’ that would among other objectives, provide relevant information on weather patterns, link women farmers to marketers, financial institutions and Business Advisory Centers (BACs) and improve farmers connectivity to the internet as well.

A statement issued and signed by Ms. Belinda Bukari, the Committee Chairperson for Plan International Solar Hub, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani mentioned Tolon and Kumbungu Districts, as well as Sunyani, Tano North and Techiman Municipalities as the proposed areas for the solar hub.

“The Committee is still conducting assessment in the proposed communities to ascertain their suitability for the establishment of the hub”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the establishment of the solar hubs is in line with the NGO’s Women Innovation for Sustainable Enterprise (WISE) project, an intervention which seeks to improve the social position of women, create economic opportunities for them as well as increase their control over resources and decision-making.

A total of 12,641 women between 19 and 55 years are targeted in 150 communities of the project funded by Global Affairs Canada.

The WISE Project is using Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs) as a means to mobilize women to build social networks and access financial resources through savings and loans.

Based on consultations during the project proposal inception stage, it was agreed the five project regions would compete for the solar hubs due to the limited number procured by the project.

According to the Committee, because only three solar hubs would be procured, there was the need to ensure a fair and transparent process in selecting the most suitable locations within the five identified project MDAs to host the hubs, hence the composition and commission of the six-member evaluation committee.

The committee is expected to evaluate the hub demand proposals submitted by the Assemblies, review other relevant documents and conduct visits to proposed communities to ensure the three communities that would be selected meet the community selection criterion.