WERise Network, SHE Hub Empowers Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana

The 3rd edition of the Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit (gwes) took place in Accra, organized by WERise Network and SHE HUB, on the theme “Redefining Prosperity to Enhance Productivity”. The summit, an initiative of the MasterCard Foundation, aims to empower and support women in business, recognizing their significant contribution to Ghana’s growth and development.

The event brought together women in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), considered the backbone of Ghana’s economy. Experts, speakers, mentors, and industry leaders shared their knowledge and experiences to empower the attendees.

The summit celebrated the achievements of women entrepreneurs and called for action to break down barriers hindering their progress. It provided a platform for networking and learning among like-minded women who share similar passions, commitments, and challenges in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Organizers expressed gratitude to the MasterCard Foundation and the WERise Network for their support in making the event a success. The summit urged MSMEs to take full advantage of the platform, ask questions, seek guidance, and support one another to build a more inclusive and supportive business ecosystem for women in MSMEs.

Eunice Adjei, National Project Coordinator of WERise Network, has emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs in Ghana. In an interview on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of the Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit, Adjei highlighted the network’s focus on creating platforms for women to connect, network, and access knowledge and interventions to grow their businesses.

Adjei stressed the importance of networking for women entrepreneurs, stating that it starts with attending events like the Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit. She also encouraged women to be intentional about putting their businesses out there, using technology and e-commerce platforms to increase their visibility.

Regarding policy changes and government initiatives, Adjei expressed her expectations for the new government, emphasizing the need for gender responsiveness in policies and programs. She highlighted the organization’s advocacy agenda, which includes pushing for policies that meet the unique needs of women entrepreneurs, such as access to funding, markets, and legal equality.

Adjei also welcomed the idea of a women’s bank, stating that WERise Network would engage with and partner with such an institution to ensure that women entrepreneurs in their network have access to funding and other resources.

Overall, WERise Network’s mission is to create a platform for women entrepreneurs to connect, network, and access resources to grow their businesses. The organization is committed to advocating for policies and programs that support women entrepreneurs and promote gender equality in the business sector.

By Kingsley Asiedu