WES7AR 22 shares intoxicating new record ‘Alcoholic’

WES7AR 22’s new release delivers an ambience guaranteed to get the nightlife buzzing with non-stop excitement. ‘Alcoholic’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally

‘Alcoholic’ slots in as WES7AR 22’s second release of the year and is already poised to be the weekend’s new hero. He enlists three producers; 4PLAY, Console Chronikz and Tokyo, to produce this smooth-sounding track which celebrates his for alcohol in profound amusement of course.

There’s a lot of sweet vocals to convey the intoxicating feel on offer. But there’s a catch, the ‘Holy Water’ crooner accompanies his new single with a conscious video that has him promote the song as well as advice: ‘’Alcoholic, but drink responsibly though. BOOM!’’.