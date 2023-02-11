Wesley Girls School Old Girls donate 25, 000 cedis to refurbish Cape-Deaf ICT Lab

The Old Girls Association (OGA) of the Wesley Girls’ High School (WGHS) has donated GH¢ 25,000 to the Central Alumni Philanthropy project to refurbish an Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind (Cape-Deaf).

The donation was the quest of the Association to provide quality educational access to vulnerable students, and it was in response to an appeal by managers of the Central Alumni Philanthropy Project, to all old students, during the launch of the project.

The project was launched in October last year in the Greater Accra Region.

The project, set up by a Cape Coast based community television station, Coastal TV, is a collaboration between the various Alumni groups with support from Star Ghana Foundation.

It seeks to help less and under deprived schools and communities within Cape Coast as a way of contributing their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

At a brief ceremony to donate the cheque to the project initiators, Madam Effie Simpson, the President of WGSH OGA said the support formed part of their corporate social responsibility to give back to the society.

According to Madam Simpson, the assistance was in line with the old girls’ vision to improve access to quality education in Cape Coast and beyond.

She said there was the need for ICT to be taught from the primary level for pupils to have in-depth knowledge from the scratch to make its learning easier and more interesting.

Madam Simpson appealed to all alumni groups who studied within Cape Coast to get on board and provide assistance to their alma maters to improve education in the country.

Mrs Gifty Nyomi, Board member of the project and the Chief Executive Officer of Coastal TV in an interview with the GNA, stated that the project was part of the Television station’s efforts to assist communities within the Metropolis with basic needs and support to improve the standard of living of the people.

She called on other corporate and benevolent organizations to support the project regardless of how small their contribution, to ensure students had access to quality educational environments.

Mr John Rockson, ICT tutor at the School for the Cape Coast Deaf and Blind, said the school was challenged with many resources including laboratory and ICT center.

He said the over 50 pupils at the basic level, during ICT lessons, used only one laptop, his personal machine from the one teacher one laptop initiative.

Aside from making teaching difficult, the pupils had difficulties learning due to their physical condition and called on the government to intervene.

Mr Rockson noted that the laboratory when stocked, will offer hands-on training, and improve the digital skills of the pupils to prepare them for the future and the global digitalization agenda.

It would also help the students compete globally with contemporary tools.