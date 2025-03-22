West Africa Advances Cross-Border Water Management Pact

Regional leaders finalized plans to establish a transnational authority overseeing the Mano River Basin, a critical step toward addressing water security and environmental challenges across four West African nations.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), concluded a two-day summit in Sierra Leone’s capital to accelerate the creation of the Mano River Union Transboundary River Basin Management Office (CRBMA), slated for launch in 2026.

The initiative, backed by a 2008 ECOWAS resolution, aims to harmonize water resource policies among Mano River Union (MRU) members—Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. The basin, spanning 12,000 square kilometers, supports over 10 million people but faces mounting threats from deforestation, illegal mining, and climate-driven droughts.

ECOWAS Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC) Director Alexis Kouassi described the Freetown talks as a “tipping point” after years of stalled progress. “Shared rivers demand shared governance,” he said, citing the MRU’s strategic role in regional stability. The CRBMA will standardize water-use regulations, coordinate pollution controls, and mediate cross-border disputes.

Sierra Leone’s Water Minister Sao-Kpato Hannah Isatta Macarty emphasized urgency: “Our communities suffer when upstream mining contaminates downstream fisheries. This body will ensure accountability.”

The agreement follows a June 2024 directive from West African water ministers to revive dormant transboundary water pacts. IUCN pledged technical support, including satellite monitoring of forest cover and river health, while ECOWAS committed to securing $15 million in initial funding from the African Development Bank.

Persistent hurdles include uneven enforcement capacity and competing national priorities. Guinea, for instance, has prioritized hydropower projects, while Liberia seeks stricter controls on agricultural runoff.

A ratified roadmap outlines three phases:

Drafting unified legal frameworks by September 2025

Establishing a joint funding mechanism by mid-2026

Deploying basin-wide monitoring systems by 2027

The MRU Secretariat will host the CRBMA’s headquarters, with satellite offices in each member state. Training programs for 500 water management officials begin in October.

The pact signals growing recognition of water as a geopolitical priority in West Africa, where 60% of freshwater resources cross borders. Similar frameworks are under discussion for the Niger and Volta basins.

“Water conflicts have fueled regional tensions for decades,” said Freetown-based environmental analyst Mohamed Jalloh. “This isn’t just about conservation—it’s about peacebuilding.”

As the MRU moves to adopt the roadmap, focus shifts to implementation. Success hinges on balancing ecological preservation with economic needs in a region where 40% lack access to clean water.