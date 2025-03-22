West Africa Advances Regional ID Card Rollout Amid Security Push

West African nations are accelerating efforts to implement a unified biometric identity system designed to bolster security and ease cross-border mobility, though infrastructure gaps and inconsistent adoption threaten regional cohesion.

A two-day technical workshop organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) concluded Tuesday with calls for urgent upgrades to border management systems and standardized training for officials.

Six of ECOWAS’ 15 member states—Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone—have fully deployed the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) since its 2014 launch. Eight others, including Nigeria and Ivory Coast, remain in final testing phases, while conflict-affected Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger lag significantly, attendees confirmed.

The ENBIC system, funded in part by a €3 million EU grant, aims to replace national IDs with secure, regionally recognized cards containing embedded biometric data. Officials frame it as critical to countering terrorism and human trafficking amid escalating Sahel violence. Jihadist attacks in the region rose 28% in 2024, according to ACLED data, with porous borders enabling militant movement.

“This card isn’t about convenience—it’s a security shield,” said Guinean Border Police Commissioner Mohamed Diallo, chair of the workshop. “Every unrecognized ID at a checkpoint is a potential vulnerability.”

Delegates cited uneven infrastructure as a primary barrier. Only 40% of West Africa’s land borders have biometric scanners, and rural registration centers lack reliable power. Nigeria, which began ENBIC trials in 2023, has registered just 12% of its 220 million citizens due to logistical bottlenecks.

Recognition gaps also persist. While ENBIC holders can legally reside in any member state, border agents often demand supplementary documents. A 2024 ECOWAS audit found 63% of officials lacked training on the system’s technical standards.

Workshop participants agreed to:

Prioritize electricity and internet upgrades at 150 high-traffic borders by 2026

Launch regional awareness campaigns to encourage citizen enrollment

Establish quarterly compliance reviews for lagging states

ECOWAS Director of Free Movement Albert Siaw-Boateng warned delays risk fracturing economic integration goals. “A trader in Accra should move goods to Abuja as smoothly as to Kumasi,” he said, referencing stalled plans for a regional common currency.

With Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger absent from the talks, concerns mount over their ability to meet a revised 2027 implementation deadline. The trio’s recent withdrawal from ECOWAS further complicates coordination, though technical teams maintain informal contact.

As West Africa balances open borders with security imperatives, the ENBIC rollout emerges as a litmus test for regional unity—one requiring both political will and billions in infrastructure investment.