West Africa Assumes Control of Regional Crime Database to Bolster Security

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), alongside INTERPOL and the European Union (EU), has formally transferred ownership of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) to regional authorities, marking a pivotal step in strengthening collective efforts against transnational crime.

The handover ceremony, held in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 10, 2025, underscores West Africa’s commitment to securing borders and combating organized crime through enhanced data-sharing infrastructure.

Launched in 2012 with EU funding and INTERPOL’s technical support, WAPIS serves as a centralized platform for real-time collection, analysis, and sharing of police data across ECOWAS member states. The system now hosts over 700,000 digitized records, aiding security agencies in addressing threats ranging from terrorism to human trafficking.

Nigerian Minister of Police Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Gaidam, representing the host nation, pledged sustained support for the initiative. “WAPIS is integral to our security framework. Nigeria is committed to its operational success and regional sustainability,” he stated. ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah emphasized the transition’s symbolic weight, calling it a “legacy of collaboration” reflecting the bloc’s resolve to safeguard future generations.

INTERPOL Executive Director Cyril Gout framed the transfer as a renewal of partnership. “This is not an endpoint but a new phase where INTERPOL remains a steadfast ally in WAPIS’s evolution,” he said. EU Ambassador Gautier Mignot echoed this, reaffirming Europe’s investment in regional stability: “Our support for WAPIS mirrors our belief in a secure West Africa. Member states must now build on this foundation.”

The ceremony highlighted technical strides under WAPIS, including interoperability with global policing databases and advanced cybersecurity protocols. Inspector General of Nigeria Police Dr. Kayode Egbetokun noted the system’s role in streamlining cross-border operations, while ECOWAS Programme Coordinator Mohamed Yansaneh outlined plans to expand training for law enforcement agencies.

Analysts view the transition as timely, given escalating security challenges such as insurgent activity in the Sahel and maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. By localizing control of WAPIS, ECOWAS aims to reduce reliance on external partners and foster faster, more culturally attuned responses to crime. However, challenges persist, including inconsistent internet connectivity in rural areas and varying levels of institutional capacity among member states.

The handover aligns with broader regional security strategies, such as ECOWAS’s 2020–2024 Action Plan, which prioritizes intelligence-sharing and joint operations. As West Africa navigates complex threats, the success of WAPIS will hinge on sustained funding, political will, and technical collaboration—a test of multilateralism in an era of evolving global crises.