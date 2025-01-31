West Africa Gas Pipeline to Undergo Major Maintenance, Operations to Halt for Four Weeks

The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCO) has announced plans to temporarily shut down operations for a four-week maintenance exercise, beginning February 5, 2025. T

he scheduled shutdown is part of a mandatory five-year regulatory requirement to clean and inspect the 569-kilometer pipeline, which transports natural gas from Nigeria to Benin, Togo, and Ghana. The last such maintenance was carried out in 2020.

Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, Head of Corporate Affairs at WAPCO, confirmed the timeline during a media tour of the company’s Regulating and Metering Station in Takoradi on January 29. He emphasized that the maintenance is critical to ensuring the pipeline’s integrity and operational efficiency. “From February 5 to March 2, 2025, WAPCo will undertake the exercise to clean and inspect the pipeline, as required by regulation. This is a routine but essential process to maintain safety and reliability,” Dr. Doku explained.

During the maintenance period, key services will be temporarily suspended, including the reverse flow transportation of natural gas from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema and the transportation of gas from Nigeria to Cotonou, Lomé, and Tema. However, WAPCo will continue to transport an average of 90,000 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/d) of gas to push the Pipeline Inspection Gauge (PIG) from Nigeria to Takoradi.

The maintenance will involve a series of complex activities, including cleaning the pipeline to remove debris, dirt, and liquids; inspecting the internal walls of the pipeline; replacing subsea valves; and conducting ancillary works. Most of the work will take place offshore and at two key WAPCo facilities: the Lagos Beach Compressor Station in Badagry, Nigeria, and the Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station in Ghana.

At the Lagos Beach Compressor Station, cleaning and inspection devices, known as “PIGs,” will be inserted into the pipeline. These devices will travel through the pipeline, propelled by gas pressure, to the Takoradi station. Once the pipeline is sufficiently cleaned, an “intelligent pig” will be deployed to inspect the internal walls for any signs of wear or damage. Additionally, divers will be deployed to replace subsea valves at the intersections where the pipeline laterals from Cotonou, Lomé, and Tema meet the main offshore pipeline.

Dr. Doku assured stakeholders that the maintenance exercise is a proactive measure to ensure the pipeline’s long-term functionality and safety. “This is not just about compliance; it’s about safeguarding the infrastructure that supports energy supply across the region. We are committed to minimizing disruptions and completing the work within the scheduled timeframe,” he said.

The West Africa Gas Pipeline plays a vital role in the region’s energy landscape, providing a reliable source of natural gas for power generation and industrial use. Its temporary shutdown is expected to have some impact on gas supply, but WAPCo has assured its partners and customers that contingency plans are in place to mitigate any potential challenges.

As the maintenance period approaches, WAPCo is working closely with governments, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient process. The company’s efforts underscore the importance of regular infrastructure upkeep in sustaining regional energy security and economic growth.

For now, the focus remains on February 5, when the critical maintenance exercise will begin, marking another chapter in the pipeline’s ongoing journey to deliver energy across West Africa.