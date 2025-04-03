West Africa Launches Regional Crime Database to Combat Cross-Border Threats

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with INTERPOL and funded by the European Union (EU), will formally transfer control of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) to regional authorities on April 8, 2025, marking a milestone in the decade-long effort to centralize crime-fighting resources across the bloc.

The handover ceremony, hosted at ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, signals a strategic shift toward locally managed, data-driven security infrastructure to counter transnational organized crime, terrorism, and illicit trafficking.

Developed by INTERPOL and financed through EU grants since 2012, WAPIS emerged from calls by West African governments for a unified platform to share real-time criminal intelligence. The system links national Data Collection and Registration Centres (DACORE) to INTERPOL’s global network, enabling law enforcement agencies to access records on suspects, firearms, stolen vehicles, and forged documents. Fifteen ECOWAS member states now operate DACORE hubs, with most aligning domestic legislation with regional data-protection standards outlined in the Supplementary Act A/SA.1/01/10.

ECOWAS Commission President H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray emphasized the system’s role in advancing the bloc’s peacekeeping objectives, noting its integration into broader initiatives like the ECOWAS Vision 2050, which prioritizes governance reforms and digital transformation. “WAPIS embodies our commitment to institutional resilience and collective security,” he said during preparatory remarks. The ceremony will include representatives from INTERPOL, the EU delegation to Nigeria, and the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO).

While the transfer underscores regional ownership, challenges persist. Critics have historically raised concerns over data privacy safeguards and interoperability gaps between nations with varying technical capacities. However, ECOWAS officials highlight WAPIS’s success in prosecuting cross-border drug trafficking networks and recovering stolen assets as evidence of its operational value.

The WAPIS handover arrives as West Africa grapples with escalating security crises, from jihadist insurgencies in the Sahel to piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Unlike past initiatives reliant on external actors, the program’s regional stewardship reflects ECOWAS’s push for strategic autonomy amid declining international military presence in the Sahel. Its emphasis on data harmonization mirrors global trends in predictive policing but hinges on sustained funding and political will.

Experts point to the EU’s €25 million investment as a strategic move to curb irregular migration fueled by instability, though questions linger about long-term maintenance costs. Meanwhile, the system’s connection to INTERPOL’s databases offers a template for South-South cooperation, potentially reshaping how regional blocs collaborate on security. As cybercrime surges, WAPIS’s adaptability to evolving threats will test ECOWAS’s ambition to balance security, privacy, and sovereignty in a digitized age.