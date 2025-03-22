West Africa Overhauls IT Systems to Meet Global Security Standards

West African nations are revamping regional information technology frameworks to align with international data protection norms and secure critical infrastructure against escalating cyber threats.

A five-day summit organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opened Monday in Côte d’Ivoire’s commercial capital, drawing IT directors and legal experts from across the bloc to finalize policies governing cybersecurity, data management, and digital service delivery.

The overhaul responds to heightened risks posed by cyberattacks, which surged 45% across West Africa in 2024, according to regional security analysts. Proposed measures include mandatory encryption for sensitive communications, standardized breach reporting protocols, and stricter access controls for ECOWAS’ cross-border networks.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services Nazifi Abdullahi Darma emphasized the policy’s strategic importance during opening remarks. “Aligning with EU digital governance standards isn’t optional—it’s a gateway to partnership funding and technical support,” he said, referencing Brussels’ €20 million pledge for West African digital transformation programs.

The updated IT manual aims to meet benchmarks set under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which links infrastructure financing to adherence to European data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

Key focus areas include:

A regionwide data protection policy mandating citizen consent for information collection

Enhanced safeguards for electoral systems ahead of 2025 votes in five member states

Penalties for misuse of ECOWAS cloud infrastructure, including sanctions for repeat violators

Draft documents seen by reporters propose establishing a Regional Cyber Incident Response Team (RCIRT) by 2026 to counter threats to energy grids, financial networks, and transportation systems.

Participants acknowledged hurdles, particularly in harmonizing national laws. While Nigeria and Ghana have enacted data protection statutes, eight ECOWAS members lack comprehensive cybersecurity legislation. “A hacker exploiting weak laws in one country jeopardizes the entire bloc,” said ECOWAS IT Director Fatoumata Bangura.

The workshop follows a 2023 breach of ECOWAS’ agricultural database, which exposed sensitive trade records. Post-incident audits revealed 60% of the bloc’s IT systems operated on outdated software.

Delegates aim to ratify the policy manual by Friday, with technical committees slated to begin implementation audits in June. Success hinges on securing €8 million in annual funding—a figure yet to be approved by member states.

As West Africa’s digital economy grows—projected to reach $75 billion by 2027—the reforms underscore a regional reckoning with the costs of cyber vulnerability. “Strong IT policies are the foundation of economic resilience,” Darma concluded. “What we draft here will shape cross-border trade for decades.”