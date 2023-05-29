West African and Sahel Leaders Unite to Improve Access to Fertilizer and Boost the Agricultural Sector

His Excellency President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the World Bank Group will host a high-level roundtable in Lomé on May 30-31 with leaders from West Africa and the Sahel to determine a common roadmap to accelerate the reforms and investments needed to make fertilizers more accessible and affordable across the region.

West Africa is experiencing its worst food crisis in a decade, with more than 41 million people acutely food insecure during the lean season this year.

In a context of uncertainty and multiple crises, the future of agriculture, food security, and development in West Africa appears closely linked. The lack of nutrients and inappropriate use of organic and mineral fertilizers have affected soil health and agricultural productivity. The fertilizer sector is both the heart of the problem and the source of solutions for economic transformation in the region.

WHAT: High-level roundtable on fertilizers and soil health in West Africa and the Sahel

WHO: Policy makers and Ministers of Agriculture and Finance from ECOWAS and Sahel countries

WHEN: May 30-31, 2023

WHERE: Hotel 2 February, Lome (Togo)