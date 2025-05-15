West African Auto Parts Dealers Demand ECOWAS Action on Trade Barriers

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has called on ECOWAS and African leaders to address longstanding trade obstacles, citing inefficiencies in regional agreements.

The appeal came during the 2025 West African Automotive Show in Lagos, where industry representatives highlighted gaps between policy promises and practical implementation.

Association General Secretary Gifty Fianu voiced frustration over Nigeria’s rejection of the ECOWAS travel certificate and inconsistent application of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) rules. “These protocols exist on paper, but enforcement remains unreliable,” she said, noting that cross-border trade still faces costly delays. The group, which operates one of West Africa’s largest auto parts hubs, seeks standardized customs procedures and reliable transport corridors to boost intraregional commerce.

The Lagos event also served as a networking platform, with Ghanaian delegates securing supplier partnerships to offset local capital shortages. Fianu emphasized such connections are vital for small businesses competing in a market dominated by overseas imports.

ECOWAS launched its free movement protocol in 1979, and AfCFTA began operationalizing in 2021, yet progress remains uneven. While regional summits routinely pledge integration, the Abossey Okai delegation’s remarks underscore a widening credibility gap. Their advocacy reflects a broader business community sentiment: without functional infrastructure and consistent policy application, Africa’s trade ambitions risk becoming aspirational rather than achievable.

Observers note the automotive sector’s struggles mirror continent-wide challenges, where non-tariff barriers and bureaucratic inertia often outweigh tariff reductions. As the AfCFTA secretariat prepares its 2026 implementation review, pressure mounts for measurable improvements particularly for small-scale traders who form the backbone of regional supply chains.