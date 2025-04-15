West African Cities Adopt Risk-Informed Development Strategies

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Germany’s international development agency GIZ have initiated a regional program to strengthen urban resilience against climate disasters.

The first in a series of workshops concluded in Lomé, Togo, on March 20, bringing together municipal leaders and technical experts from thirteen West African cities to develop practical solutions for disaster risk reduction.

Held at the direction of ECOWAS’s Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, the three-day session focused on equipping local governments with tools for risk assessment, infrastructure protection, and climate adaptation financing. Participants included mayors and urban planners from cities facing increasing threats from floods, coastal erosion, and extreme weather events.

Camilla Gendol, Chargée d’Affaires of the German Embassy in Togo, emphasized the strategic partnership between Germany and ECOWAS in addressing urban climate vulnerabilities. “Technical cooperation must translate into concrete measures that protect vulnerable populations,” she stated during the opening ceremony. The Togolese Minister of Urban Planning’s representative echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the critical timing of the initiative as West African cities experience rapid, often unplanned growth.

Workshop sessions produced several actionable outcomes, including city-specific resilience plans and a standardized financial checklist to help municipalities access international climate funds. Participants examined case studies ranging from Senegal’s coastal protection systems to Nigeria’s flood early warning networks, with particular attention to integrating informal settlements into planning processes.

The program builds on existing frameworks like the ECOWAS Post-2025 Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy while incorporating lessons from global initiatives. A follow-up workshop scheduled for July in Accra will focus on implementing the developed action plans and exploring gender-responsive adaptation strategies.

As West Africa’s urban population continues to expand at nearly 4% annually, the need for coordinated resilience planning becomes increasingly urgent. The region’s cities currently absorb 75% of all climate-related economic losses, yet fewer than one in five have comprehensive adaptation strategies. This ECOWAS-GIZ partnership represents a significant step toward closing that gap through localized solutions and regional knowledge sharing. The Accra meeting will test whether these workshop commitments can translate into measurable protections for vulnerable urban communities.