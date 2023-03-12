West African College of Surgeons to build office complex in Ghana

The West African College of Surgeons (WACS) has cut the sod for the construction of an office complex in Ghana.

The office complex will enhance the activities of the fellows while improving the skills development of surgeons in the country.

The eight storey-building project, expected to be completed within a period of five years, is estimated between $10-12 million.

It will occupy a 4000 meter square floor space with a ground floor, restaurant, banking hall, skills center, open floors, office space, and an underground car park with 88 capacity.

The office will host conference rooms while other office spaces will be rented out to institutions.

Professor Peter Donkor, the President of WACS, appealed to the Government for support, to stop encroachers, and lead them to potential investors to ensure successful construction and completion of the project.

Mrs Tina Gifty Mensah, a Deputy Minister of Health, who cut the sod said the parcel of land was handed over to WACS by the State as far back as 1996 and that it was gratifying that the groundbreaking ceremony had been held to commence work.

The Deputy Minister of Health assured of Government’s support and also called on real estate developers to partner with WACS.

Mr Yaw Osei-Wusu Peprah, the Project Concept and Development Planner, said the project was expected to commence by June and assured that it would be completed as planned.

The West African College of Surgeons is a professional organization that promotes education, training, examinations, and research in surgery in Africa.

The College is the first organization to organize surgical subspecialty training in the region.