West African Court Sends Delegation To African Court

A delegation of the Court of Justice of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) is visiting the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights to deepen their cooperation.

The delegation led by its President, Daniel Amagoina Tessougue, is expected to exchange experiences with African Court officials on best practices and how to strengthen cooperation between the two courts.

During the four-day visit, the delegation will pay courtesy calls to the East African Court of Justice, the UN-International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, the Pan African Lawyers Union, the Coalition for an Effective African Court, and the East African Law Society.

WAEMU was established when the CFA was devalued to make sure that there is coherent monetary and economic policy among the states of the CFA zone. It is mandated to ensure the respect of the Treaty relating to its application and interpretation.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, African Court President said the visit will strengthen judicial cooperation and the sharing of best practices.

She added that the Court had embarked on a new approach to judicial diplomacy, taking advantage of the institutional reform led by the African Union.

“Judicial diplomacy will be at the heart of the African Court’s endeavour this year which would also be one of the main pillars of our strategic plan for the next five years.

The goal that the African Court seeks to achieve is the establishment of a formal framework for permanent engagement with Member States as the main actors of human rights justice in Africa.”

Lady Justice Aboud said that the African civil society could not be left out in the engagement of States on their primary commitment to human rights.

The Court will strengthen its institutional and technical apparatus by pursuing the implementation of various projects.

She said the Court was going to expand the digitalization of its proceedings, strengthen and realign international judicial cooperation by ensuring that Africa’s innovative approach to human rights justice was better shown to the rest of the world.

It would also improve on its visibility as much as the Court’s significant achievements so far, remain largely unknown to many Africans.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights was established to help enhance the protection of human rights on the Continent.