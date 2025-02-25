West African Experts Convene in Abuja to Bolster Peacekeeping Logistics

Government officials and military experts from across West Africa gathered in Nigeria’s capital this week to refine logistics strategies for regional peacekeeping operations, amid growing pressure to address escalating security crises.

The five-day ECOWAS-led meeting, which began Monday, aims to validate updated policies for the bloc’s standby force, including guidelines for managing its newly completed logistics depot in Sierra Leone.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) emphasized the urgent need to streamline coordination and deployment protocols for its peace support missions. “Logistics is the lifeline of any successful operation,” said Dr. Adamu Mohammed Sani, acting head of ECOWAS Peace Support Operations, during his keynote address. He highlighted the recent completion of the Lungi logistics depot in Sierra Leone as a milestone but stressed that “without clear operational policies, even the best infrastructure risks underperformance.”

The Abuja meeting, chaired by Nigeria’s Air Commodore Sampson Eyekosi, brings together senior military officers, logistics specialists, and policymakers to align the bloc’s frameworks with global standards while tailoring responses to West Africa’s unique challenges. Discussions focus on ensuring rapid mobilization of troops and resources, critical in a region grappling with jihadist insurgencies, coups, and cross-border crime. Eyekosi underscored the stakes: “A responsive logistics system isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about credibility. Delays cost lives.”

The talks unfold against a backdrop of strained regional stability. ECOWAS has faced criticism over its handling of recent crises, including military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, as well as persistent attacks by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. The Lungi depot, positioned to serve as a hub for equipment storage and rapid deployment, is seen as a test case for the bloc’s ability to project authority. Yet experts caution that infrastructure alone cannot resolve systemic issues like underfunding, political fragmentation, and intelligence gaps.

Participants also reviewed depot management policies, aiming to avoid pitfalls seen in past missions. For instance, during 2017 Gambia intervention, logistical delays hampered troop movements, exposing weaknesses in contingency planning. “This isn’t just about drafting documents,” said a Nigerien delegate, speaking anonymously. “It’s about creating systems that work when bullets are flying.”

The outcomes of this week’s deliberations will directly influence ECOWAS’ capacity to enforce security mandates, including potential interventions in member states. With the standby force targeting full operational readiness by 2027, the bloc faces a narrowing window to demonstrate competence. However, skepticism persists. Civil society groups argue that without parallel investments in governance and conflict prevention, even the most sophisticated logistics networks will falter.

As the meeting concluded Friday, ECOWAS reaffirmed its commitment to a “secure and resilient West Africa.” Yet the true measure of success will hinge on whether these policies translate into tangible results—a challenge as complex as the region’s intertwined crises.