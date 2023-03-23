West African Francophone Fintech Summit 2023 to be hosted in Ghana

The Ghana Fintech and Payments Association (GFPA) will in partnership with Africa Fintech Forum (AFF) host the maiden edition of the Francophone Fintech Summit in Accra, Ghana, under the theme “Understanding the Francophone Fintech Market.”

The event, scheduled for 12th May, 2023 at Marriot Hotel, aims to provide an opportunity for fintechs in Ghana and other West Africa Anglophone markets gain insights into the emerging fintech market of Francophone West Africa.

The summit will bring together key players in the fintech industry from Francophone West Africa, including investors, fintechs, startups, entrepreneurs, regulators, policymakers and tech leaders for a holistic discussion on comprehending and navigating the Francophone fintech markets.

It will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions focused on sharing knowledge and industry best practices to navigate the unique challenges of the Francophone fintech markets.

The summit will also highlight the opportunities presented by the fast-growing economies of Francophone Africa, such as Ivory Coast, which has become a hub for digital innovation, attracting significant investment in the fintech sector through its average annual economic growth rate of 7% since 2012.

A fintech Africa Report from industry analyst and research firm, McKinsey & Company in 2022 predicted, that the fintech market in Africa is expected to grow fastest in Ghana by 15% and 13% in Francophone West Africa per annum, by 2025.Therefore, this summit also aims to provide a platform for Ghanaian fintech and startups as well as other participants to explore potential partnerships and collaborations with their counterparts from the Francophone West African region.

“We are excited to bring together some of the best minds in the fintech industry to discuss the West African francophone market and its potential for growth and innovation so as to promote last mile solutions.” said Martin Kwame Awagah, President of the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association.

He added that he believes the platform created will be a valuable opportunity for attendees to learn from industry experts, share ideas, and make meaningful connections.

Mr. Alex Sea, CEO of Africa Fintech Forum, who also doubles as the Vice President of the Africa Fintech Network, added his voice by saying “Cote D’Ivoire’s vibrant fintech ecosystem presents a significant opportunity for fintech companies across Africa. We are excited to partner with Ghana Fintech and Payments Association to bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore and understand the Francophone fintech market which has seen a great transition due to good government initiatives, commercial banks’competitive moves, mobile money players efforts on mobile and merchant payments, increasing of funding for startups in addition to the emergence of hubs, accelerators, incubators and venture capital firms. This summit will provide the right platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, which will drive innovation and growth across the West African region and our continent at large.”

The Ghana Fintech and Payments Association and Africa Fintech Forum, as well as major partners including the Africa Fintech Network, Fintech Association of Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire Fintech Association are committed to promoting the growth and development of the fintech industry in West Africaand on the continent and this summit is just one of the many initiatives aimed at advancing this mission.