West African Gas Pipeline Shutdown Looms for Critical Maintenance

The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) will halt operations along its offshore pipeline for nearly a month starting February 5, 2025, to conduct mandatory cleaning and inspections—a move critical to ensuring the safety and efficiency of a system supplying natural gas to four nations.

The 28-day maintenance window, required every five years by regulators, marks the first major overhaul since 2020 and aims to prevent leaks, detect corrosion, and uphold regional energy security.

WAPCo’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, confirmed the shutdown during a media briefing, emphasizing that teams will deploy advanced tools like the “intelligent PIG,” a robotic device that scans pipeline walls for defects as it travels the 1,033-kilometer route from Nigeria to Ghana. Divers will also replace aging subsea valves at junctions near Benin, Togo, and Ghana. While most work occurs offshore, temporary gas supply suspensions will affect reverse flows from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema and disrupt deliveries from Nigeria to Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

“This isn’t optional—it’s about safeguarding lives, infrastructure, and the environment,” Dr. Doku stated, noting that the company has installed effluent systems to manage waste and minimize disruptions to coastal communities near facilities in Lagos and Aboadze. Though WAPCo assures “minimal impact” on host regions, the suspension raises concerns for industries reliant on steady gas supplies. Analysts suggest countries may tap reserves or alternative fuels, but prolonged delays could strain power grids.

The maintenance underscores the fragile balance between infrastructure upkeep and energy reliability in a region where gas demand is rising. Past incidents, like a 2012 pipeline explosion in Togo linked to corrosion, have heightened scrutiny of WAPCo’s protocols. While the company claims improved safety measures since its last inspection, critics argue West Africa’s energy stability hinges on more frequent upgrades and transparency.

For now, the shutdown signals a necessary pause to avert disaster. As Dr. Doku put it, “A stitch in time saves nine.” But for nations tethered to this pipeline, the wait for restored flows—and the hope for uninterrupted progress—begins.