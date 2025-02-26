West African Leaders Converge in Lomé to Finalize Landmark Environmental Report

Regional policymakers, environmental experts, and international institutions gathered in Lomé this week to validate a comprehensive report detailing the state of West Africa’s environment and climate challenges.

The three-day meeting, organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) from February 25–27, 2025, aims to equip member nations with data-driven strategies to combat ecological degradation and climate crises threatening the region’s sustainable development.

The draft ECOWAS Regional Report on the State of the Environment and Climate marks the bloc’s first unified effort to compile scientific data on pressing issues such as coastal erosion, deforestation, air pollution, and urbanization pressures. The document, set to be published during ECOWAS’ 50th-anniversary celebrations later this year, will serve as a blueprint for national and regional policies.

Togo’s Minister of Environment and Forest Resources, Mr. FOLI-BAZI Katari, opened the summit by underscoring the urgency of collective action. “Our shared environment is under siege,” he stated. “This report provides the tools to transform challenges into opportunities for resilience.” His remarks were echoed by ECOWAS Resident Representative Barros Bacar Banjai, who highlighted the bloc’s commitment to “inclusive, science-based solutions” amid worsening climate impacts.

The report synthesizes findings from 15 member states, with in-depth national profiles from Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, The Gambia, Guinea, and Niger—countries that received technical and financial support to draft their assessments. Key themes include biodiversity loss, freshwater scarcity, coastal degradation, and urban waste management, alongside policy recommendations to mitigate these threats.

Collaboration emerged as a central theme, with institutions like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Abidjan Convention, and the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change (WASCAL) contributing expertise. “No single nation can tackle these crises alone,” said a delegate from Niger. “From the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea, our fates are intertwined.”

The validation process will incorporate feedback from attendees before finalizing the report. Once adopted, it will guide ECOWAS’ environmental agenda, prioritizing initiatives such as reforestation programs, renewable energy investments, and cross-border conservation efforts.

As West Africa grapples with extreme weather, rapid urbanization, and resource conflicts, the Lomé meeting signals a critical step toward regional unity in safeguarding ecosystems. With over 60% of the population reliant on climate-vulnerable sectors like agriculture, the stakes extend far beyond policy papers. “This isn’t just about data,” remarked a Gambian official. “It’s about securing a future where our children can thrive.”

The finalized report will debut at ECOWAS’ golden jubilee, offering a roadmap to turn ecological peril into regional progress.