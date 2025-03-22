West African Nations Confront US$9.4 Billion Illegal Fishing Crisis

Experts from West African nations and regional organizations convened in Côte d’Ivoire’s commercial capital this week to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, a practice costing the region up to $9.4 billion annually.

The four-day ECOWAS-led meeting, which began Tuesday, aims to establish a unified strategy to combat the crisis threatening food security, marine ecosystems, and economic stability across the Gulf of Guinea.

IUU fishing accounts for an estimated 40% of total catches in parts of the Gulf of Guinea, according to a 2024 Financial Transparency Coalition report. The illicit activity depletes fish stocks, destroys habitats, and undermines legal fisheries, which employ over 3 million people regionwide. Senegal alone loses $300 million yearly to unlicensed foreign trawlers, while Nigeria’s shrimp populations have declined 75% since 2010.

“This isn’t just theft—it’s an existential threat to coastal communities,” said ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah, citing links between IUU fishing and transnational crimes like drug trafficking.

Despite a 2014 ECOWAS maritime strategy and a 2020 fisheries framework, enforcement remains fragmented. Less than 10% of West Africa’s coastline has real-time monitoring systems, and penalties for illegal operators average just $15,000 per violation—a fraction of profits from single hauls.

July 2024 directives from ECOWAS heads of state mandated stricter coordination, including shared surveillance technology and harmonized penalties. The Abidjan talks will refine these plans, with delegates from 12 member states finalizing proposals for a regional task force and standardized licensing protocols.

Participants are expected to endorse:

A centralized database for vessel tracking and catch documentation

Joint naval patrols funded by a proposed $50 million regional maritime security fund

Mandatory satellite monitoring for industrial fishing fleets by 2027

Increased prosecution of “flags of convenience” vessels obscuring ownership

The African Development Bank has pledged technical support, while the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea pushed for stricter port controls. “Docked vessels must prove their catches are legal,” said committee head Fatoumata Diop. “No documentation, no unloading.”

Skepticism persists among artisanal fishers. “We report illegal trawlers weekly, but authorities lack boats to intercept them,” said Ghanaian fisher Kofi Ansah. ECOWAS officials acknowledge resource gaps, noting member states currently allocate under 1% of national budgets to fisheries oversight.

With global fish demand projected to rise 30% by 2030, stakeholders stress urgency. “Cooperation isn’t optional,” Musah said. “Either we unite to protect our waters, or watch ecosystems—and economies—collapse.”

The summit concludes Friday with adoption of a roadmap for regional ratification. Success hinges on converting pledges into port inspections, prosecutions, and protected marine zones—a task as vast as the ocean itself.