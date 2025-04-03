West African Nations Draft Community Health Standards at Lomé Summit

Health officials from across West Africa convened in Lomé, Togo, this week to establish regional standards for community healthcare systems during a four-day conference organized by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

The event, which opened Tuesday and runs through Friday, includes delegates from ECOWAS member states, civil society groups, academic institutions, and international partners such as the African Union, Africa CDC, and the French Development Agency (AFD).

High-profile attendees included ECOWAS Commission Vice-President Damtien Tchintchibidja, WAHO Director General Dr. Melchior Athanase Joël Codjovi Aïssi, and Togo’s Secretary General of Health Dr. Kokou Wotobe. In his opening remarks, AFD representative Diakaridia Traore emphasized the conference’s urgency, citing global health crises and inequitable care access. “Community health is pivotal to achieving universal health coverage and building resilient systems,” he said, praising WAHO’s role in fostering regional collaboration.

Dr. Aïssi outlined the summit’s goal to harmonize community health strategies tailored to local needs, stressing the importance of grassroots input in policymaking. “Inclusive, fair systems require listening to communities,” he stated. Dr. Wotobe highlighted Togo’s progress under its 2020–2025 national roadmap, which aims to deploy trained health workers to 90% of rural villages by next year.

ECOWAS Vice-President Tchintchibidja invoked the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration’s vision of primary healthcare for all, acknowledging gaps in its implementation. “Integrated governance and shared standards are critical to bridging these divides,” she urged delegates.

The conference aims to produce a regional framework to accelerate universal health coverage (UHC) by aligning community health policies with equity and multisectoral collaboration. A finalized roadmap, expected by Friday, will guide member states in strengthening frontline care networks.

This summit reflects a growing recognition of community health workers as the backbone of resilient systems in West Africa, where rural populations often lack access to formal medical facilities. Despite commitments to UHC, progress remains uneven: only 52% of ECOWAS citizens have essential health coverage, per WHO 2023 data. Challenges such as funding gaps, workforce shortages, and siloed governance persist, exacerbated by climate-related health threats and pandemic aftershocks.

WAHO’s push for standardized principles echoes lessons from nations like Ghana and Senegal, where community health programs reduced child mortality by up to 40% in a decade. However, sustainable success hinges on addressing systemic barriers—from inconsistent training to inadequate pay for frontline workers. As delegates debate metrics and funding, the Lomé talks may prove a litmus test for regional solidarity in transforming primary care from aspiration to reality.