West African Nations Move Closer to Regional Broadband Expansion with Submarine Cable Project

Representatives from six West African nations, the ECOWAS Commission, and technical partners convened in Banjul this week to finalize agreements for the Amilcar Cabral Submarine Cable Project, a landmark initiative aimed at boosting internet connectivity and reliability across the region.

The three-day meeting, which began on February 26, 2025, focuses on reviewing the project’s consortium agreement and validating a technical study critical to its first phase.

Named after anti-colonial leader Amílcar Cabral, the $320 million project seeks to enhance international broadband capacity in Cabo Verde, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia. A key objective is establishing redundant links to multiple undersea cables, ensuring uninterrupted internet access even if one connection fails—a vital upgrade for economies increasingly reliant on digital services.

The Gambia’s Deputy Director of Cabinet for Telecommunications, Hassan Gaye, opened the session alongside Violetta Insa, Spain’s Consul General to The Gambia, and Kebba Fye, acting head of the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU). Fye, representing ECOWAS Infrastructure Commissioner Douka Sediko, stressed the cable’s role in “bridging the digital divide” and fostering economic resilience.

“This project isn’t just about cables under the ocean—it’s about connecting our people to opportunities,” Gaye remarked during his address. The initiative aligns with broader ECOWAS goals to integrate regional infrastructure, particularly as member states grapple with some of the world’s lowest internet penetration rates.

The technical study under review outlines routes, cost-sharing mechanisms, and timelines, with construction expected to begin by late 2026. Once operational, the cable could slash internet costs by up to 40% in participating countries, according to preliminary estimates.

Challenges remain, however, including securing full funding and coordinating logistics across nations with varying regulatory frameworks. Spain, a strategic partner, has pledged technical support, reflecting growing international interest in Africa’s digital transformation.

The meeting precedes a June deadline for member states to sign the consortium agreement, paving the way for tenders and contractor selection. ECOWAS officials describe the project as a “cornerstone” of the bloc’s 2040 Digital Economy Strategy, which prioritizes universal broadband access and cross-border data harmonization.