West African Navies Forge Unified Strategy to Combat Maritime Threats in Cabo Verde Summit

Top naval officials from West Africa convened this week to tackle escalating maritime security challenges, as piracy, drug trafficking, and climate-driven threats jeopardize the region’s economic lifelines.

The 4th ECOWAS Sub-Committee of Chiefs of Naval Staff meeting, held from February 25–27, focused on bolstering cooperation and modernizing systems to safeguard vital shipping routes in the Gulf of Guinea, a hotspot for global maritime crime.

Central to discussions was the Yaoundé Architecture Regional Information System (YARIS), a platform designed to streamline intelligence-sharing across member states. Delegates grappled with funding gaps and operational hurdles plaguing the system, which has struggled to synchronize data between national maritime centers and regional hubs. “Our threats evolve daily—so must our responses,” said Cabo Verde’s Chief of Naval Staff, Commander Armindo António da Graça, urging “flexible, joint strategies” to protect trade and tourism.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, underscored the economic stakes. Represented by General Mactar Diop, he stressed that “strategic investments” in maritime security are non-negotiable for a region where 90% of trade relies on sea routes. His warning echoed concerns over rising piracy and illegal fishing, which cost West African nations an estimated $2.3 billion annually.

Cabo Verde’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Miryan Djamila Sena Vieira, linked regional instability to transnational crime networks exploiting climate change and pollution. “The Atlantic’s security hinges on synergy—not just among navies, but with global partners,” she said, citing recent seizures of cocaine shipments and human trafficking rings as evidence of worsening threats.

The summit also addressed staffing shortages and technical disparities hindering real-time intelligence exchanges. While YARIS has improved coordination since its 2014 launch, officials acknowledged persistent gaps, including delayed incident reporting and incompatible data systems. Nigeria’s Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo proposed standardized training and pooled resources to bridge divides, a move backed by Ghana’s delegation.

The Gulf of Guinea, spanning 6,000 km of coastline, remains a critical zone. Despite a 2023 dip in piracy, the International Maritime Bureau warns of underreported attacks and new tactics by armed groups. Meanwhile, illegal trawling by foreign vessels continues to devastate coastal livelihoods.

As the meeting closed, delegates pledged to fast-track YARIS upgrades and expand joint patrols. “This isn’t just about warships,” said a Senegalese officer. “It’s about securing futures—for fishermen, traders, and every child depending on our waters.” With climate pressures mounting, the test now is turning pledges into action on the high seas.