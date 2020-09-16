The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expects Mali to organize new elections and install a constitutionally-elected government within 12 months, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said here on Sunday.

The minister said this while addressing the media ahead of the mini-summit of the sub-regional bloc planned for next Tuesday in Ghana to address the political situation in Mali, adding that the stakeholders in the troubled country would attend the meeting with a road-map for the transition.

The mini-summit in Ghana will be the first to be chaired by Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since he assumed the role of the chairman of ECOWAS earlier this month.

The minister, who is the current chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, said the mini-summit was part of the efforts by the sub-regional bloc to find a lasting solution to the political developments in Mali.

“The deterioration of the Malian situation poses serious security threats to the region. The country has come under three severe attacks since the military took over in the middle of August, with far-reaching ramifications for Burkina Faso,” Botchway said.

She added that “Such developments are worrying signs for peace, security, and stability in the country and the sub-region as a whole, as they embolden rebel groups to launch more attacks on the country and the sub-region.” Enditem