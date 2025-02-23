West Africa’s Financial Pioneers Celebrated at Connected Banking Awards 2025

The brightest minds and institutions reshaping West Africa’s financial landscape took center stage at the 2025 Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards, held to honor breakthroughs in digital banking, cybersecurity, and inclusive finance.

From industry stalwarts to agile fintech disruptors, the event spotlighted the innovators driving the region’s rapid financial evolution.

Ecobank Ghana emerged as the night’s top honoree, clinching Best Bank in Ghana—a testament to its sustained dominance in retail and corporate banking. Meanwhile, fintech player Zeepay secured Most Promising Startup, underscoring the sector’s growing influence in bridging financial access gaps. Not to be outdone, MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) retained its crown in mobile financial services, reflecting the seismic shift toward telecom-driven finance solutions across the region.

Digital Defense Takes Priority



As cyber threats escalate, Access Bank Ghana’s win for Excellence in Data Security highlighted mounting industry efforts to safeguard digital transactions. “Trust is the currency of the future,” remarked one attendee, echoing a broader theme of balancing innovation with resilience. First National Bank GH and Consolidated Bank Ghana also drew applause for pioneering digital banking tools, signaling a sector-wide race to meet soaring consumer demand for seamless, app-driven services.

Leadership in Transition



The awards underscored a generational shift, with Stanbic Bank Ghana’s Abena Osei-Poku named Banking Personality of the Year for her advocacy in sustainable finance. Daniel Asiedu, CEO of the Year, emphasized collaboration between banks and fintechs: “The lines are blurring. Tomorrow’s financial ecosystem will be built on partnerships, not competition.”

Yet the accolades arrived amid pressing challenges. While GCB Bank’s Excellence in Financial Inclusion nod celebrated progress, nearly 40% of West Africans remain unbanked—a gap demanding bolder solutions. Similarly, UBA Ghana’s ESG recognition faced subtle scrutiny from sustainability advocates urging tighter metrics for environmental claims.

The Fintech Factor



Startups like expressPay Ghana (Best Fintech Solution Provider) exemplified the sector’s disruptive potential, leveraging AI and blockchain to streamline payments. However, panelists cautioned that regulatory frameworks lag behind innovation, risking fragmentation. “Growth must be matched with governance,” noted a fintech founder, pointing to Nigeria’s recent crypto clampdown as a cautionary tale.

As the ceremony closed, a pressing question lingered: Can these celebrated innovations translate into tangible gains for small businesses and rural communities? With mobile money penetration surpassing 60% in Ghana but stagnant loan access for SMEs, the region’s financial champions face a dual mandate—to innovate and inclusively scale.

The Connected Banking Awards not only celebrated milestones but set the stage for a transformative era. As West Africa’s financial sector navigates economic headwinds, its ability to blend profit with purpose may well define the next decade.

The 2026 Summit is slated to expand its focus to climate-finance tech, signaling the region’s next frontier.