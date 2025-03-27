West Africa’s Internet Resilience Gains Momentum as Benin, Senegal Lead Growth

West Africa’s digital landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, with Benin and Senegal recording the continent’s steepest gains in Internet resilience, according to the Internet Society’s 2024 Pulse Country Report.

The region’s overall resilience score rose to 34%, a two-point increase since 2022, though disparities persist as nations race to bolster connectivity.

Benin surged six points to a 39% resilience score, securing West Africa’s second-highest ranking, while Senegal climbed ten points to 36%, driven by expanded 4G access and IPv6 adoption. Over 60% of Senegal’s population now has Internet access, with 20% leveraging IPv6—nearly triple Africa’s 7% average. “Our investments in infrastructure diversity, like the Senegalese IXP, ensure stability even during disruptions,” said Ahmath Bamba Mbacke of Internet Society Senegal.

Côte d’Ivoire retained its regional lead with a 42% score, though growth plateaued after a 12-point rise since 2019. Nigeria and Ghana tied at 38% and 36%, respectively, while Niger fell to 27%, the sole decline in West Africa.

Ghana leads in local content caching, with 58% of its top 1,000 websites hosted domestically—a key factor in reducing latency and costs. By contrast, nine nations, including Sierra Leone and Liberia, rely on foreign servers for over 96% of popular content. The Internet Society aims to boost local caching to 50% in Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger by late 2025. “Hosting content regionally cuts costs and improves performance,” noted Michuki Mwangi, the organization’s technologist.

Infrastructure investments, such as Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), have shortened data routes and supported emerging e-services. In Benin, platforms for businesses and citizens now operate “in one click,” said chapter chair Malick Alassane.

Despite progress, limited upstream connectivity and funding gaps hinder smaller economies. The report underscores the need for policies that incentivize private-sector collaboration and IPv6 adoption. Meanwhile, the Internet Society’s Resilience Index—tracking infrastructure, security, and market readiness—highlights stark contrasts: while Senegal’s 4G coverage nears ubiquity, rural areas in Niger and Mali remain underserved.

Visualizations embedded in the report reveal West Africa’s trajectory, with global rankings dominated by Nordic and Asian nations. Iceland tops the index at 89%, emphasizing the region’s uphill climb.

As governments prioritize digital access for education, healthcare, and commerce, experts stress sustained investment. “Resilience isn’t just infrastructure—it’s enabling communities to thrive online,” Mwangi added. With IXPs and data centers expanding, West Africa’s digital divide may narrow, but equitable growth remains pivotal.