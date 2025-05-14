West Africa’s Premier Mining and Power Exhibition Set for May 2025

The West African Mining and Power Exhibition (WAMPEX) will return to Accra from May 28-30, 2025, marking its 18th edition with significant changes to its format and organization.

The event, now transitioning to an annual schedule, will be jointly hosted by dmg events, the Ghana Chamber of Mines, and Event Partners International (EPI) at the Accra International Conference Centre and Grand Arena.

Industry leaders anticipate this year’s exhibition to be the largest yet, with more than 200 exhibitors from 10 countries and over 5,000 attendees expected. The expanded partnership reflects growing regional interest in mining and energy solutions, particularly as Ghana maintains its position as West Africa’s leading gold producer and an emerging hub for mineral exploration.

“This annual platform will connect technology providers with mining and power professionals across the region,” said Joshua Low, Vice President at dmg events. The conference program will address critical industry themes including sustainable small-scale mining practices and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in resource extraction.

New for 2025, an Innovation Zone will showcase cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency and cost reduction. The event builds on Ghana’s reputation for mineral development, with the country’s stable investment climate and progressive mining policies attracting sustained foreign interest.

As the longest-running mining and power exhibition in West Africa, WAMPEX continues to serve as a key meeting point for industry stakeholders. The transition to an annual format underscores the sector’s rapid evolution and the increasing importance of regional collaboration in addressing both technical challenges and sustainability imperatives.