West and Central Africa Grapple with Hunger Crisis as 50 Million Face Food Insecurity

A staggering 50 million people in West and Central Africa are projected to face food insecurity this year, according to the latest World Bank Food Security Update.

The report, published this month, paints a grim picture of a region besieged by the dual crises of climate change and armed conflict, which have disrupted agricultural production and sent food prices soaring.

The situation is particularly dire in countries like Nigeria, the Sahel, and the Central African Republic, where ongoing violence has displaced farmers and destroyed farmland. Meanwhile, erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods have crippled crop yields in nations such as Ghana. These compounding challenges have pushed food inflation to alarming levels, with domestic food prices in low-income countries rising sharply despite a stable global cereal price index.

“Food security continues to be at alarming levels in most low-income countries, particularly in Africa,” the report states. It highlights that 61.6 million people in East Africa and nearly 50 million in West and Central Africa are projected to face hunger this year. The World Bank attributes the crisis to a combination of climate shocks, conflict, and economic instability, which have created a perfect storm for food insecurity.

Ghana’s Struggle with Soaring Food Prices

Ghana, often seen as a regional economic hub, has not been spared. The country’s food inflation has remained stubbornly high, driving overall inflation to record levels. Data from the Ghana Statistical Service reveals a steady climb in food inflation, from 19.1% in August 2024 to 28.3% by January 2025. This surge has made basic staples unaffordable for many households, exacerbating poverty and malnutrition.

“The rising cost of food is pushing families to the brink,” said Ama Serwah, a market trader in Accra. “Even common items like maize and cassava are becoming luxuries.”

A Regional Crisis with Global Implications

The World Bank warns that the crisis could have far-reaching consequences, including increased rates of acute malnutrition, particularly among children. The growing gap between agricultural output and the cost of living has placed immense pressure on governments and aid organizations to ramp up emergency interventions.

To address the root causes of food insecurity, the World Bank is urging policymakers to implement targeted economic measures to curb inflation and stabilize food prices. Key recommendations include strengthening climate resilience, investing in sustainable agriculture, and expanding social protection programs to support vulnerable populations.

“We need urgent action to break the cycle of hunger and poverty,” said Dr. Kwame Asante, an agricultural economist based in Kumasi. “This means not only addressing immediate needs but also building long-term solutions to withstand future shocks.”

The crisis in West and Central Africa underscores the interconnected nature of global food systems. As climate change intensifies and conflicts persist, the international community faces mounting pressure to support affected regions through funding, technology transfer, and policy reforms.

For now, the plight of 50 million people hangs in the balance. Without swift and coordinated action, the hunger crisis in West and Central Africa risks spiraling into a humanitarian catastrophe with lasting repercussions for the region and beyond.

“This is not just an African problem—it’s a global one,” the World Bank report concludes. “The time to act is now.”