West Gonja, North Gonja DCE Nominees get nod

The Municipal and District Chief Executive Nominees for West Gonja Municipality and North Gonja District in the Savannah Region have been endorsed by Assembly Members.

They are Mr Karim Musah Kusubari for the West Gonja Municipality and Mr Eliasu Adam for North Gonja District.

During the confirmation votes, held at Damongo, all the 17 Assembly Members of the West Gonja Municipal Assembly voted in favour of Mr Kusubari to confirm his nomination.

At Daboya in the North Gonja District, all the 22 Assembly Members also voted in favour of Mr Adam to confirm his nomination.

Both Mr Kusubari and Mr Adam assured of operating an open door administration to respond to the needs of the people.