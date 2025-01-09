West Ham Appoint Graham Potter as Head Coach Following Lopetegui’s Departure

West Ham United has announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach, just a day after parting ways with Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui, who joined the club at the start of the season, was unable to deliver the results the club had hoped for, leading to his dismissal. In an official statement shared via social media on January 9, 2024, the club welcomed Potter, 49, on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Potter, who previously managed Brighton & Hove Albion, will take charge of West Ham’s first team for the upcoming FA Cup third-round match against Aston Villa on Friday evening. Expressing his excitement, Potter spoke highly of West Ham United, sharing his belief that this role was the right fit for him.

“I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the Club I am joining. That is the feeling I have with West Ham United,” he said.

Potter praised the club’s ambition, noting the shared values of hard work and high energy between him and the West Ham board. He acknowledged the positive progress the club has made in recent years and highlighted the foundation laid by their European Conference League victory in 2023.

“West Ham United is a huge Club, at the heart of London, with a tremendous fanbase and great support all around the world,” Potter added. “The challenge now is to take that on and build the next steps, to develop a team and a Club that the supporters can be proud of.”

Potter’s appointment marks the start of a new chapter for West Ham as they look to build on their recent successes and establish consistent long-term growth.