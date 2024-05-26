West Mamprusi NCCE Convenes Inter-Party Dialogue Committee Meeting

The West Mamprusi Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting for stakeholders ahead of the 2024 general election.

The event, which took place at Walewale in the North East Region, was a step in fostering cooperation among political parties with the aim of promoting peace before, during and after the elections.

It brought together members of various political parties, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, security services and Heads of Department.

It formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being implemented by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union.

Mr Imoro Issahaku Thomas, West Mamprusi Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the meeting, said whilst political power had changed hands in the country since 1992, the democratic dispensation was being threatened by activities of extremist groups.

Mr Wilberforce Zangina, North East Regional Director of NCCE, urged the IPDC members to be proactive to pick early warning signals of violence and resolve them before they got out of hand.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Seth Akuamoah Agyekum, West Mamprusi Divisional Commander, Ghana Police Service, who was the facilitator, took participants through the meaning of violent extremism, causes and how to contain it.

He urged residents to report suspicious characters in their communities to the law enforcement agencies.

He further advised political parties to conduct their campaigns devoid of insults.