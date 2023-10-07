West shouldn’t treat Bangladesh as kindergarten kid

Bangladesh, a nation that emerged through the sacrifice of countless lives and the dignity of many girls and women, is currently facing unexpected hostility from Western nations, particularly the United States and, more specifically, the Biden administration. This troubling situation has the potential to have severe consequences for Bangladesh, including the risk of it becoming a neo-Taliban state.

It’s worth noting that Bangladesh, as the world’s third-largest Muslim country, is at a critical juncture, with its next general election scheduled for early January 2023. The rise of anti-Semitic, anti-Western radical Islamist and jihadist groups in the country has caused significant concern in both Bangladesh and the broader region. An Islamist takeover of Bangladesh could transform it into another neo-Taliban state, akin to what we’ve seen in Afghanistan.

Recent developments have intensified these fears, as the Biden administration seems to be sympathetic to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has been classified as a “Tier-III Terrorist Organization” by several US courts, as well as its ideological allies such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and pro-Caliphate Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI).

During the coalition government’s rule between 2001 and 2006, incidents occurred in Bangladesh where American flags were burned by protesters. These protests were sparked by various factors, including political events, international occurrences, and public sentiment.

The Biden administration’s diplomatic approach has raised concerns about the long-standing relationship between the United States and Bangladesh, which has spanned 51 years of cooperation since the US recognized Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. While the relationship was marked by collaboration and development partnership, recent events have taken a troubling turn due to President Biden’s diplomatic tactics.

Despite the Biden administration’s claims to support democracy, it has shown hostility toward Bangladesh’s ruling secularist Awami League government while appearing to cooperate with the ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its jihadist allies, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). This approach is dangerously pushing Bangladesh toward a future resembling a neo-Taliban state or even a caliphate.

It’s crucial to highlight that BNP and its Islamist partners have a history of harboring anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Western sentiments. These groups have been known to burn the American flag and chant slogans like “Death to America” or “We shall become Taliban, Bangla [Bangladesh] will be Afghan”.

It appears that the US administration and its Western allies may have forgotten these disturbing realities or have ulterior motives, possibly using Bangladesh as part of their geostrategic agenda targeting neighboring India, Myanmar, China, and beyond. Accomplishing such a plot could turn Bangladesh into a global security threat, as it could become a safe haven for terrorists, jihadists, militants, and religious extremists.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her disappointment with Washington’s unwarranted interference in the country’s internal affairs and its attempts to exert undue influence. The Biden administration is raising questions about the upcoming general election in Bangladesh, despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s repeated assurances of a free and fair poll. It seems that holding a genuinely free and fair election is not the priority of the Biden administration. Instead, they may be attempting to implement their agenda in Bangladesh under the guise of election monitoring.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina responded to these concerns, stating, “There is no need to teach me about free and fair elections. It is the Awami League that established people’s right to vote through its struggles and movements. The country has been seeing development since the Awami League assumed power… Has the fast pace of development become a cause for concern? I suspect it is an attempt to ruin this [the development]”.

Additionally, the ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), known for its anti-Semitic stance, has been pushing for the next general election to be held under an unelected caretaker government. This proposal, which has been proven detrimental to democracy, has garnered support from BNP leaders, including Tarique Rahman, who is a convicted terrorist on the run. During a recent meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US National Security Adviser Sullivan, no such topic was discussed.

Regarding the caretaker government issue, Sheikh Hasina stated, “No one talked about the caretaker government. No one asked me about it… Who would want a caretaker government, given the experience with it in 2007-08? The [caretaker government] system has been ruined by the BNP”.

In response to concerns raised by US Ambassador Peter Haas about security, Sheikh Hasina questioned the level of security provided to foreign ambassadors. She pointed out that violence occurs in the United States, and no questions are raised about it. Furthermore, she criticized the imposition of sanctions on Bangladesh’s law enforcement agencies while simultaneously requesting security.

If Washington and its western allies are aware of the history of the liberation war of Bangladesh, they must know – back in 1971, America’s desire of foiling of war of independence was bogged-down in the deep water of Bay of Bengal with Bengali nation’s genuine friends – India and the Soviet Union. This time again, Joe Biden, the man with cognitive decline and facing series of allegations of misdeeds and family corruption and his cronies are greatly undermining Bangladesh and Bengali nation and continuing lecturing us democracy, rule of law, human rights etcetera by treating us as mere kindergarten kids. When Biden administration is trying to teach “democracy” to Bangladesh and many nations in the African continent, they actually do not see at their own country – the United States of America, where state-patronized political persecution is continuing on Biden’s rival Donald Trump, whereas freedom of press, freedom of expression, human right and rule of law has been sent into morgue.

The writer, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning anti-militancy journalist, writer, research-scholar, and Editor, Blitz, a newspaper publishing from Bangladesh since 2003. He regularly writes for local and international newspapers.