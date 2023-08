Under the support of ITF/CAT, Ghana Tennis Federation is hosting the first edition of the Western (2) African Junior Teams’ Competition 12 & under from 15 to 19 August 2023 in the National Tennis Center – Accra Sport Stadium.

Five countries are taking part in this event, they are Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Burkina Faso.

The Competition will serve as a qualifying competition for the Final event of the AJTC 12&Under.