The 2020 presidential candidate for Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey has stated unequivocally that when given the nod coming this election his government will adopt a new approach to transform Ghana’s economy.

Stressing that, GCPP will enhance Ghana’s economy by turning Ghana into net exporter of solar energy, infrastructure and power to the entire world.

“Energy is the cornerstone of modern economies. Without it, we are powerless in every sense of the word,” he added.

The GCPP flagbearer made this known during their 6th National Delegates Congress which was held in Accra to swear-in, national executives, and also launch the manifesto of the party.

According to him, Great Consolidated Popular Party is committed to entering a new era of Ghanaian lifestyle, one which involves creating high-quality, affordable, and energy-efficient residential and commercial buildings.

This he said, the GCPP Pan African University on Solar Energy for Research, which he stated will cost 7 billion dollars.

“The time has come for Ghanaians and indeed all Africans to “breathe” again. Western economic policy is choking us. We cannot breathe,” he stated.

Ghana has been deprived of sufficient electricity for far too long, and its future growth is Not attainable without access to adequate energy sources.

We believe that our nation Ghana is capable of doing much more for its People, and that the People are capable of doing much more for this great nation.

Through dynamic investments in alternative energies, Ghana is able to create unlimited jobs and also develop cutting edge industries that will help develop our people and all of Africa.

According to Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey, GCPP is not hungry for a political power but rather to help transform Ghana’s economic fortunes.

Stressing that, GCPP will halt the importation of motorcycles by establishing companies to produce them.

Adding that, the new GCPP government will also start the manufacturing of electric cars in Ghana to help boost the country’s economy.

On Agriculture, the GCPP will revive all-state farms that are no longer in existence.