Western Ghana Launches Hypertension Screening Amid Rising Cases

The Western Regional Health Directorate has initiated a large-scale screening program targeting 66,000 residents following a concerning rise in hypertension prevalence, from 2.16% in 2023 to 3.19% in 2024.

Health officials warn that undetected high blood pressure poses significant risks to vital organs and strains Ghana’s healthcare system.

Acting Regional Health Director Gifty Amugi emphasized the urgency during a World Hypertension Day announcement: “Many only check their blood pressure when severe symptoms arise. This initiative aims to screen adults aged 18 and above in homes, communities, and gatherings.”

The campaign coincides with global efforts under the theme “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.” Media General’s Connect FM and Top Up Pharmacy partnered to host free screenings, where Dr. Isaac Nyantakyi, Head of Sales at Top Up Pharmacy, stressed asymptomatic risks: “Hypertension can reach dangerous levels without symptoms, leading to strokes or heart attacks. Knowing your numbers is critical.”

Residents like Maame Ama and Linda admitted they rarely check their blood pressure unless unwell, reflecting broader trends of low voluntary testing.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson launched the “Measure 1 Million” initiative, urging participation: “Hypertension is a silent killer. Early detection saves lives. We aim to identify at-risk individuals and provide guidance.”

The effort underscores Ghana’s growing focus on preventive healthcare as non-communicable diseases rise. With hypertension linked to strokes and kidney failure, officials stress that regular checks could mitigate long-term health and economic impacts.