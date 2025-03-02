Western Leaders Rally in London to Bolster Ukraine’s Defense Amid Stalled U.S. Talks

Western leaders converged in the British capital Sunday for a high-stakes summit aimed at shoring up military and economic support for Ukraine, as diplomatic fractures with the United States cast a shadow over efforts to counter Russia’s invasion.

Hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the meeting brought together leaders from over a dozen European nations, Canada, and NATO to draft a roadmap for long-term security guarantees and “irreversible” pressure on Moscow.

The summit, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, among others, sought to solidify Europe’s commitment amid wavering U.S. engagement. Central to discussions was a £2.26 billion ($2.84 billion) defense loan unveiled by the UK and Ukraine—a deal finalized during Zelensky’s Saturday meeting with Starmer at 10 Downing Street. “This isn’t just about funding bullets and drones,” Starmer asserted. “It’s about building a fortress of deterrence so Ukraine can dictate terms when peace talks begin.”

The gathering unfolded against a backdrop of transatlantic strain. Days earlier, a White House meeting between Zelensky and former U.S. President Donald Trump dissolved into a heated clash over military aid, scuttling a planned raw materials agreement critical to Ukraine’s defense industry. While Trump’s office denied reports of a “stalemate,” the incident underscored Europe’s urgency to reduce reliance on Washington’s unpredictable politics.

“We’re at a turning point,” Starmer warned, urging partners to “accelerate European security architectures” independent of U.S. priorities. Draft proposals include expanded arms production, faster weapons deliveries, and tougher sanctions targeting Russian energy exports and third-country evasion networks.

Yet challenges loom. Despite Europe’s united front, its combined military aid still trails U.S. contributions, which have stalled since Trump’s return to office. Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko acknowledged the UK loan as “vital” but stressed that “no single nation can fill America’s shoes.” Meanwhile, Russia’s recent gains in Donetsk have heightened fears of a prolonged stalemate.

The summit also grappled with post-war visions. While leaders reiterated support for Ukraine’s eventual NATO membership, disagreements persist over timelines and security guarantees. “Peace isn’t just a ceasefire,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “It’s ensuring Russia can never wage this war again.”

As talks concluded, Zelensky struck a defiant tone: “Every missile we intercept, every tank we destroy, brings justice closer.” But with U.S. elections nearing and European unity tested by economic strains, the path to that justice remains fraught. For Ukraine’s allies, the London summit may be remembered less for its pledges than for the sobering realization that the road to peace grows steeper by the day.