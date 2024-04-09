Western Music Awards Open Nominations For 8 Edition

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have opened nominations for the 8th edition.

This year’s scheme has a total of 30 categories. According to the organizers, the works of Artistes and other stakeholders from February 2023 to January 2024 are considered eligible for this year’s Western Music Awards.

The deadline for nominations is May 5, 2024, Nana Kwesi Coomson, the head of Public Relations Department of the organizers announced, adding that, the theme for this year’s edition is ‘Unity in Diversity.’

“This year’s submissions are entirely electronic via www.wmagh.com/submission. The deadline for submission is May 5, 2024,” Mr. Coomson added.

The categories up for nomination include:

1. Afropop Song of the year

2. Album/EP of the year

3. Artiste of the Year

4. Best Blogger/ Promoter of the year

5. Brass Band of the year

6. Best Collaboration of the year

7. Entertainment Show of the year

8. Most Popular Ghanaian Song of the year

9. Gospel Artiste of the year

10. Gospel Song of the year

11. Group of the year

12. Highlife Artiste of the year

13. Highlife Song of the year

14. Hiplife Artiste of the year

15. Hiplife Song of the year

16. Hiphop Artiste of the year

17. Hiphop Song of the year

18. Music Video of the year

19. New Artiste of the year

20. Music Producer of the year

21. Radio DJ of the year

22. Rapper of the year

23. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year

24. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the year

25. Most Popular Regional song of the year

26. Song Writer of the year

27. Urban Gospel Song of the year

28. Western Diaspora Artiste of the year

29. Best Instrumentalist of the year

30. Unsung – SHS