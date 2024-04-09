Western Music Awards Open Nominations For 8 Edition

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have opened nominations for the 8th edition.
This year’s scheme has a total of 30 categories. According to the organizers, the works of Artistes and other stakeholders from February 2023 to January 2024 are considered eligible for this year’s Western Music Awards.
The deadline for nominations is May 5, 2024, Nana Kwesi Coomson, the head of Public Relations Department of the organizers announced, adding that, the theme for this year’s edition is ‘Unity in Diversity.’
“This year’s submissions are entirely electronic via www.wmagh.com/submission. The deadline for submission is May 5, 2024,” Mr. Coomson added.
The categories up for nomination include:
1. Afropop Song of the year
2. Album/EP of the year
3. Artiste of the Year
4. Best Blogger/ Promoter of the year
5. Brass Band of the year
6. Best Collaboration of the year
7. Entertainment Show of the year
8. Most Popular Ghanaian Song of the year
9. Gospel Artiste of the year
10. Gospel Song of the year
11. Group of the year
12. Highlife Artiste of the year
13. Highlife Song of the year
14. Hiplife Artiste of the year
15. Hiplife Song of the year
16. Hiphop Artiste of the year
17. Hiphop Song of the year
18. Music Video of the year
19. New Artiste of the year
20. Music Producer of the year
21. Radio DJ of the year
22. Rapper of the year
23. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year
24. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the year
25. Most Popular Regional song of the year
26. Song Writer of the year
27. Urban Gospel Song of the year
28. Western Diaspora Artiste of the year
29. Best Instrumentalist of the year
30. Unsung – SHS